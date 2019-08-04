|
Bobby Jack Bethea, 85, of Lake Charles, passed quietly into eternity with Christ at 11:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Bethea was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived most of his life in Lake Charles, La., where he graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in 1951. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Bethea began his career as a plumber and completed his apprenticeship with Local #106. He worked as a pipefitter for a number of years and as a superintendent for Vincent Construction and PetroChem Construction. In 1997, he retired as a mechanical inspector with Levingston Engineers.
Paw, as he was proudly called by his grandchildren, was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He was a man of true integrity and loved working in his yard. His most cherished times were moments spent with his family. He was very supportive of his grandchildren and could often be found at their dance recitals, ballgames and rodeos. He will be remembered for his loyalty and work ethics that he instilled in his family.
Mr. Bethea is survived by his wife of 60 years, Christine Bethea of Lake Charles; daughters, Kathy Lyons and husband Stephen of Sulphur, Cindy Bethea of Lake Charles, and Kim Cholley and husband Mitch of Lake Charles; son, Scott Bethea and wife Kristi of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Blythe Miller and husband Levi, Megan Lyons, Emily Lyons, Braden Bethea, Kirklyn Bethea, Rayson Bethea, Grant Cholley and Anna Grace Cholley; great-grandchildren, Lane and Roan; and his beloved dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mabel Bethea; sisters, Daurice Gray and Charlene Bloyd; and brother, Leon Bethea.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Chaplain Don Moon will officiate. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cemetery in Dry Creek, La. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and continue on from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Tuesday.
Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2019