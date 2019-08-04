Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Bobby Bethea
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Dry Creek, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Bethea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Jack Bethea


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Jack Bethea Obituary
Bobby Jack Bethea, 85, of Lake Charles, passed quietly into eternity with Christ at 11:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Bethea was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived most of his life in Lake Charles, La., where he graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in 1951. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Bethea began his career as a plumber and completed his apprenticeship with Local #106. He worked as a pipefitter for a number of years and as a superintendent for Vincent Construction and PetroChem Construction. In 1997, he retired as a mechanical inspector with Levingston Engineers.
Paw, as he was proudly called by his grandchildren, was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He was a man of true integrity and loved working in his yard. His most cherished times were moments spent with his family. He was very supportive of his grandchildren and could often be found at their dance recitals, ballgames and rodeos. He will be remembered for his loyalty and work ethics that he instilled in his family.
Mr. Bethea is survived by his wife of 60 years, Christine Bethea of Lake Charles; daughters, Kathy Lyons and husband Stephen of Sulphur, Cindy Bethea of Lake Charles, and Kim Cholley and husband Mitch of Lake Charles; son, Scott Bethea and wife Kristi of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Blythe Miller and husband Levi, Megan Lyons, Emily Lyons, Braden Bethea, Kirklyn Bethea, Rayson Bethea, Grant Cholley and Anna Grace Cholley; great-grandchildren, Lane and Roan; and his beloved dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mabel Bethea; sisters, Daurice Gray and Charlene Bloyd; and brother, Leon Bethea.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Chaplain Don Moon will officiate. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cemetery in Dry Creek, La. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and continue on from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Tuesday.
Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now