1/1
Bobby Joe LaFosse
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Joe LaFosse, born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Crowley, son of the late Andrus and Alice (Beard) LaFosse, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 79.
Bobby served in the U.S. Airforce and retired from Citgo as a planner.
Bobby is survived by his daughters, Gwen Foster and husband Fred of DeRidder, Lori Hagan of Sulphur, Debra Highsmith of Concord, Calif.; son, Michael LaFosse and wife Stephanie of Moss Bluff; brother, Clay LaFosse and wife Mary Ann; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Claudia LaFosse; and brother, Hallet LaFosse.
Graveside service will be held in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery in Estherwood, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Very Rev. Keith Pellerin, Celebrant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Estherwood Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson And Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved