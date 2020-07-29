Bobby Joe LaFosse, born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Crowley, son of the late Andrus and Alice (Beard) LaFosse, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 79.

Bobby served in the U.S. Airforce and retired from Citgo as a planner.

Bobby is survived by his daughters, Gwen Foster and husband Fred of DeRidder, Lori Hagan of Sulphur, Debra Highsmith of Concord, Calif.; son, Michael LaFosse and wife Stephanie of Moss Bluff; brother, Clay LaFosse and wife Mary Ann; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Claudia LaFosse; and brother, Hallet LaFosse.

Graveside service will be held in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery in Estherwood, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Very Rev. Keith Pellerin, Celebrant.

