Bobbie Alston Spivey, 84, of DeRidder, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home .
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Spivey of DeRidder; two daughters, Paula Davis and Sheila (Roger) Bryson, both of DeRidder; two sons, Tony (Charlene) Spivey of Lufkin, Texas, and Edwin (Renee) Spivey of DeRidder; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Arlene Cornwell of Merryville; and one brother, Jack (Joyce) Alston of Singer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and son, Ronnie Spivey.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Unity Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Unity Baptist Church, with Rev. Roger Gill and Rev. Sam Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Newlin Cemetery.
Published in American Press on May 12, 2019