Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Bobby Tigert Obituary
Bobby Tigert, 57, of Sulphur, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
A Vidor native, Bobby has resided in Sulphur for over 34 years. He worked in local industries as a carpenter until his recent retirement. Bobby loved fishing and spending time with his family at their Toledo Bend camp. He enjoyed doing yardwork, and his yard was always immaculate, but his favorite pastime was "tormenting" his grandchildren and telling you how to do things the right way,"Bobby's Way."
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Becky Tigert; daughters, Christina Johnson and Sabrina Mitchell and husband Keith, all of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Nathan Johnson, Ava and Kayle Mitchell; brother, Jimmy Tigert and wife Mary of Vidor, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dale Tigert Jr. and Juanita Tigert; brother, Eddie Tigert.
A Celebration of Bobby's life will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Celebrant will be Jody Barrilleaux. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and resume Wednesday, 11 a.m. until service at 6 p.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2019
