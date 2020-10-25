Bobbye Lea Pujol Wingate, 78, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Iowa, La. and reared in Lake Charles, Mrs. Wingate graduated from Marion High School in 1960 and from McNeese State University in 1965. She taught school for eighteen years , retiring in 1986, from the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She was a faithful member of the Apostolic Temple. Mrs. Wingate enjoyed traveling with family, dining with friends, and more than anything, she delighted in spoiling her grandchildren.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Vernon D. Wingate; one son, Troy Wingate and wife Patti of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Renee Whitaker and husband Darren of Lake Charles and Veronica Stanley and husband Danny of LeBleu Settlement; five grandchildren, Emilee Whitaker, Hannah Mire and husband Ashton, Jordan Wingate and wife Kendyl, Shoshannah Baker and husband Scooter, and Lexia Stanley; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Louise Pujol.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles. Reverend Ricky Treece will officiate. Interment will be at Creel Cemetery in Bel, La, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved wife and mother to Brighton Bridge Hospice and its nurses and staff and caregivers Della Rideau, Madalyn Green, and Leola Rideau.

