Bonita Beth Benoit, 62, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Oct. 22, 2020.

Bonnie was born on Feb. 8, 1958 in Sulphur, La. to John H. Benoit and Betty L. Manuel. She enjoyed movies, crocheting, cooking, and loved kids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving mother, Betty L. Manuel; two children, Christopher O'Quain and Eric Benoit; one sister, Pam Benoit; numerous nieces and nephews; and her first grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Howard Glen Nichols, Johnny Benoit, and Tony Benoit; and father, John H. Benoit.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Big Woods Cemetery.

The family request that everyone attending visitation and services wear a mask and practice social distancing.

