Bonnie Marguerite Landry passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2019, in Pasadena, Texas.
Bonnie was born May 12, 1931, in Norphlet, Ark., to Graves and Lexie Bell. She was a longtime resident of the Sulphur area until moving to Pasadena late in life. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, shopping and travel. She was an early member of Olivet Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Bonnie worked for the State of Louisiana Adult Probation and Parole Division, retiring as District Administrator. She was a positive influence in the lives of many family members, friends and co-workers because of her character, patience and faith in the Lord.
Mrs. Landry is survived by her children, Chicquita Hatten and husband Bennie, David Welch and wife Becky, Lee Ann Welch, Dwight Landry and wife Melanie, Kimberly Landry, and Lyle Landry and wife Mits; grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriel, Ashton, Nikki, Grant, Courtney, Logan, Natasha, Tressa, Tad, Toby, Trace; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Graves and Lexie Bell; and husbands, Floyd T. Welch and Dwight J. Landry.
Funeral services for Mrs. Landry will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Visitation will resume on Wednesday until the time of services. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines South.
Published in American Press on Sept. 23, 2019