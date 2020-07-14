Bonnie S. Yellott, 85, a resident of DeQuincy, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was a member of The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, where she had used her talents for the Lord serving in the Ladies Ministry, as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Quiz Coach, Hostess, and Bereavement Hospitality Coordinator. She often could be found in the church kitchen making pies, peanut brittle or baked beans for a BBQ to raise funds for the church or sewing for Tupelo Children's Mansion or Dorcas New Beginnings. Bonnie will be remembered as a virtuous woman who put God first and her family second. She enjoyed traveling with her family and church friends, shopping, helping in any way she could and her "green thumb" aided in her love for working in her yard. Her strong will, unwavering faith, words of wisdom, giving spirit and teaching hands made her the true matriarch of the family. Her family will always treasure the memories of vacations, BBQs with homemade peppermint ice cream, Sunday Dinners, Millionaire candy, and her ability to make even the ordinary extra special.

She was the beloved wife of Avery Yellott; affectionate mother to Roxie Jackson and husband Benny, and Ava Sue Yellott; doting grandmother (Maw-maw) to Amanda Guerrero and husband Mark; and great-grandmother (Bon Bon) to Stella and Luciana Guerrero, all residents of DeQuincy. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Mae Royer.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 15, from 9 - 11 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy, 301 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Interment to follow at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her memory to Tupelo Children's Mansion.

