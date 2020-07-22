1/1
Boswell "Lee" Deason
1941 - 2020
Boswell Lee Deason, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home in the presence of family. Most people knew him by "Lee." He was born in Henderson, Texas, on July 15, 1941. He lived his life in Carlyss. Lee enjoyed fishing, western movies and the Dallas Cowboys.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Dana Deason Babineaux and husband Shawn; his granddaughters, Mallory Deason and Sierra "Nikki" Babineaux; great-grandson, Cason Babineaux, all of Sulphur; two sisters, Juanita Vincent and husband Cecil and Joyce Coleman, all of Carlyss; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, M. F. Deason and Ercle Leta Deason; and two brothers, Billy and Kermit Deason.
Services will be private.
The family would like to thank the personnel at Christus Hospice for their care and comfort during this difficult time.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
