Bradford John Gary
1957 - 2020
Bradford John Gary, 63, of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Gary was a life-long resident of Lake Charles, La. He worked 32 years a talented mechanic, many of which he worked as ASE Master-mechanic. His interest in mechanics dated back to his childhood when he was taking apart bicycles and clocks and putting them back together, "there was nothing he could not take apart and put back together again". He was also a black belt in Karate and loved that his wife and children trained with him to become brown belts. He also enjoyed riding Harleys. Mr. Gary served his church as the youth pastor and a youth leader. He was actively involved in church and studied to attain his Certification in Theology. Mr. Gary devoted his life and love to the Lord and his family. His greatest accomplishment was his children. He will be remembered as an honest man, who was a firm believer in "NEVER NEGATIVE" and lived by it.
He leaves to honor his memory, his wife, Emelie Mosca Gary of Lake Charles; two children, Justin Paul Gary and Rachael Nicole Gary, both of Lake Charles; mother, Norma Richard Gary of Lake Charles; nieces and nephews, Louis Vigo, Carly Suratt, Cole McAllon, Cyrena Brown, Sarah Brown Hichman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph T. Gary; one brother, Boone Gary; and one sister, Carolyn Gary.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020, at The River church located in Lake Charles. The Rev. Kevin Burns will officiate.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
