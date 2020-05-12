Bradley Scott Bryant passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on May 6. His last words were for our Lord.

Brad was born on June 2, 1974. HIs physical heart just could not go on, but his spiritual heart was huge and compassionate for his fellow man.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard Bryant of Toledo Bend and Karen Corbello Bryant; his brother, Jamie Bryant; and his TaTev, Trevor Bryant, his nephew.

Brad would want us to leave you all with these last words, "I'm back..."

