Bradley Scott Bryant
1974 - 2020
Bradley Scott Bryant passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on May 6. His last words were for our Lord.
Brad was born on June 2, 1974. HIs physical heart just could not go on, but his spiritual heart was huge and compassionate for his fellow man.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard Bryant of Toledo Bend and Karen Corbello Bryant; his brother, Jamie Bryant; and his TaTev, Trevor Bryant, his nephew.
Brad would want us to leave you all with these last words, "I'm back..."

Published in American Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Bradley and I met in preschool and were friends since then. He was my big brother at school and I loved him for that.
Anne-Marie Doty
Classmate
May 12, 2020
Brad, it's weird not having you to talk to or share stuff with. You were the brother I never had. You shared your views on the world, your favorite music, down to your favorite recipes or orders from local places. Over the last 20 years I can't remember a time where you didnt reach out to keep in contact. I understand it was your time to rest so the lord called you home. It wont ever be the same and I wont ever forget you. You had one of the biggest hearts I had the privilege to know. Thank you for the years of laughter. I'll cherish those memories. My most heart felt condolences go out to Brad's family as we all know how much Brad loved them. I pray for their peace and comfort in the coming days and years ahead.
Jennifer Ballare
Friend
May 12, 2020
Holly
Family
