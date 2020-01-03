Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Brandon Funderburg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brandon Funderburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandon Scott Funderburg


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brandon Scott Funderburg Obituary
Brandon Scott Funderburg, 22, of Westlake, was face to face with his Savior on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Lake Charles, La.
Brandon was born on Aug. 18, 1997, in Lake Charles, and was raised in Westlake where he graduated from Westlake High School. He was tremendously loved by his family and brought laughter into the lives of all who knew him. His love for people was evident by a forgiving and tender heart. Brandon was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Deborah and David Lisemby of Ragley; his father, Troy Funderburg of Westlake; sisters, Katelyn Quinn (Korey) of Gillis, and Hannah Lisemby of Ragley; maternal grandparents, James and Sandra Hamilton of Orange, Texas; paternal grandmother, Lois Funderburg of Moss Bluff; nephew, Kallen Quinn and niece, Kyleigh Quinn both of Gillis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Funderburg Sr.; and a niece, Kendall Quinn.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jaceson Johnson and the Rev. Darry Lisemby will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brandon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -