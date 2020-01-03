|
|
Brandon Scott Funderburg, 22, of Westlake, was face to face with his Savior on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Lake Charles, La.
Brandon was born on Aug. 18, 1997, in Lake Charles, and was raised in Westlake where he graduated from Westlake High School. He was tremendously loved by his family and brought laughter into the lives of all who knew him. His love for people was evident by a forgiving and tender heart. Brandon was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Deborah and David Lisemby of Ragley; his father, Troy Funderburg of Westlake; sisters, Katelyn Quinn (Korey) of Gillis, and Hannah Lisemby of Ragley; maternal grandparents, James and Sandra Hamilton of Orange, Texas; paternal grandmother, Lois Funderburg of Moss Bluff; nephew, Kallen Quinn and niece, Kyleigh Quinn both of Gillis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Funderburg Sr.; and a niece, Kendall Quinn.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jaceson Johnson and the Rev. Darry Lisemby will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020