Braylan Matthew Daigle
1999 - 2020
Braylan Matthew Daigle, 21, of Lake Charles, died Sunday, July 6.
Braylan was a native of Lake Charles and lived here most of his life. He was a fisherman and worked harvesting oysters. His real love was landscaping where he works as a landscape consultant.
He is survived by his wife Danika Nash Daigle, two sons, Cayson and Ezrah Daigle all of Lake Charles. He is also survived his mother Nikia Daigle and her companion Mark Leone of Sulphur, his father Scott Ardoin of LeBleu Settlement, two sisters Hannah Benoit and her husband Jordan of Lake Charles, and Gwyneth Mathis of Iowa, two brothers Gavin Beazer of Jennings and Alec Mathis both of Iowa. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Thelma Cormier of Gillis.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. on Friday in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
