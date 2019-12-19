Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
Brenda Faye (LeBlanc) James


1943 - 2019
Brenda Faye (LeBlanc) James Obituary
SULPHUR - Brenda Faye LeBlanc James, 76, was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Sulphur, La., and was adopted by George Shelton and Eupherme Mary LeBlanc. She entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in her home. During her life, she loved dancing, working in her yard and playing bingo. Her proudest accomplishment was her family, as she was the devoted matriarch of five generations. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and coloring beautiful pictures of flowers. She was a faithful believer in the Lord who found great comfort in daily praying and attending Livingway Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Shelton and Eupherme Mary LeBlanc; her granddaughter Lauren Marie LeBlanc; birth mother, Ethel Berry; and her brother, Kenneth Hebert.
Those left to cherish the many loving memories are her husband, Jesse "Dub" James; her children, Sandra Spell Alexander, Lawrence "Bo" Clark Jr., and Mark Clark and his wife, Gwen, all of Sulphur; Cindy Bruchhaus and husband Kurt, Kyle James and wife, Celeste, and Joanie Thornton and husband, Tommy; her grandchildren, Keysha Nabours, Dakota Smith and wife, Johnna, Kallie Smith all of Sulphur, Courtney Lilley and husband, Wade of Woodville, Texas, and Audrey Clark, Cody Anding and wife Lane, Casey Justilien, all of Sulphur; her great-grandchildren, Alexis Nabours, Makaela Hilton, Peyton Anding, Addisyn Anding, Noah Tibbitt, Carleigh Tibbitt and Dorian Justilien of Sulphur, Sawyer Wade Lilley of Woodville, and Lucas Smith of Sulphur; and her great-great-grandchildren, Brently Nabours, Brody Nabours and Rhett Bourge, all of Sulphur; sisters, Joyce Abshire, Evelyn Chaisson, Mary Demerit; and her fur children, Prissy and Babu.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Brent Keating and Bishop Charles Nugent will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and will resume at 9 a.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations may be given to Brenda's favorite charity, .
Published in American Press on Dec. 19, 2019
