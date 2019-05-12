Brenda Faye Abshire Schultz, 72, of Reeves, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Lake Charles. Her visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Monday, May 13, with a rosary at 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Camp Pearl. Interment will be at Creel Memorial Gardens. Rev. Durl Schultz will officiate.

Brenda is survived by her three sons, Doug Schultz and Robin of Reeves, Kurt Schultz of Reeves, and Bo Schultz of Reeves; six grandchildren, Colby Schexnider and Abby, Michael Schultz, Travis Schultz, Bethany Thibodeaux, Kourtni Thibodeaux and Kolin Thibodeaux; six siblings, Jimmie Abshire and Ruth of Moss Bluff, Mike Abshire of Sulphur, Ruby O'Neal of Sulphur, Dianna Smith and Jim of Moss Bluff, Roberta LeDoux of Sulphur, and Marilyn George and Jeff of Sulphur; three sisters-in-law, Katie Abshire of Carlyss, Betty Peloquin of Sulphur and Minnie Waite of Sulphur; one brother-in-law, Durl Schultz and Glenda of Westlake; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrus and Jennie Abshire; husband, Jay Schultz; daughter, Patti Thibodeaux; and two brothers, Allen and Ned Abshire.

Brenda had many hobbies. She loved sewing, reading, drinking coffee, porch-sitting and visiting, but will always be best known as being the greatest cook. Published in American Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary