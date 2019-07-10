Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Brenda Gail Lopez


1950 - 2019
Brenda Gail Lopez Obituary

LACASSINE - Brenda Gail Lopez, born in Pine Island, on Nov. 20, 1950, daughter of the late Moise and Rose (Leger) Guidry, passed away in Camelot Brookside in Jennings, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at the age of 68.
Brenda was a graduate of Fenton High and employed by the Jeff Davis School Board. She and her husband, Rodney were members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Brenda enjoyed baking and was known for her sweet dough pies. Camping and being with her grandson brought her great joy.
She is survived by her loving and faithful husband of 49 years, Rodney Lopez; daughter, Karen Gail Lopez; grandson, Elliott LaFleur; siblings, Floyd Guidry (Dusty), Lloyd Guidry (Debbie), Robert Guidry (Kathy), Patrick Guidry (Shirley), Joseph Guidry (Pat), Margie Miller, Ruby Rea and Dorita DeMary (Raz).
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Lopez; sister, Sheila Guidry.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Rev. Roland Vaughn will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Thursday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on July 10, 2019
