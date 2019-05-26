Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Baptist Church
Ragley, LA
Brenda Gayle (Farque Foy) Perkins

Brenda Gayle (Farque Foy) Perkins Obituary
Brenda Gayle Farque Foy Perkins, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Oct. 4, 2018.
Brenda was born in Lake Charles to James Ware and Rose Mae Farque on Oct.14, 1942. She raised her beautiful children, Leslie Danise, Donna Gayle, Angela Carol, Vicki Lynn, Bryan Woodrow and Holly Christian in San Antonio, Texas, where she made wonderful friends and countless memories. She was adored by her grandchildren, Meloni, Jennifer, Brandi, Kennedy, Jordan, Brayden and Ariel. Brenda will forever be missed by her dear family and friends. A memorial celebration of Brenda's life will be at 11 a.m. June 1, 2019, at Magnolia Baptist Church in Ragley, with internment of her ashes at Magnolia Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend an intimate reception at the church immediately following.
Published in American Press on May 26, 2019
