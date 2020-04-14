|
Brenda Grace Thibodeaux, 93, passed away on April 11, 2020, at a local hospital. The third of three girls, Brenda was born on Oct. 17, 1926, to William and Frances Smith in London, England. Growing up in London's East End, she fondly recalled a happy childhood filled with the nurturing love and affection of her mother and father, along with some occasional, playful mischief and rivalry with her sister, Eileen, who was two years her senior. In 1939, her childhood was interrupted with the outbreak of World War II in Europe. Along with countless other London schoolchildren, she was evacuated to the countryside where she stayed for several weeks while Britain readied itself for an invasion that thankfully never came. She returned home to London in 1940 in time to witness the Battle of Britain and the Blitz, during which she vividly recalled nightly blackouts, air-raids, falling bombs, and a night sky lit by the fires of burning buildings. On her fourteenth birthday, at the urging of her oldest sister, Frances who had evacuated London previously, she moved with her mother and Eileen to Devon in southern England where she lived for the remainder of the war. And it was in Devon in 1943 that she met a young infantryman in the U.S. Army, a Sulphur native, Alfred "Fred" (she called him "Alf") Thibodeaux at a dance for servicemen and locals. After a brief courtship, the two were married in Barnstable, England on March 4, 1944, just months before he was deployed to combat in France and Germany. Their first child, Brian was born later that fall. When the war ended in May, 1945, Alfred returned to the United States, and Brenda returned to London where she stayed for several months while arrangements were made for her to travel to the United States to meet him.
In the spring of 1946, at 19 years old, with a one-year old in tow and whole world left behind her, she boarded the RMS Queen Mary bound for New York City where she then traveled by train to New Orleans, and then to the Sulphur area where she would ultimately spend the rest of her life. She and Fred, a local plumber and business owner, remained married for some 40 years until his death in 1984, and during that time they raised six children-Brian, Susan, Angela, Wendy, David, and Stuart-in the same home in which she lived until her recent passing. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she devoted herself entirely to caring for her family and making sure they cared for each other, no matter the circumstances. Those closest to her will recall a life of compassion and love, all accompanied by a fierce streak of independence that led her to speak her mind when she found it necessary.
Raised in the Church of England as a child, Brenda brought her family up in the same faith. She and Fred were among the first members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sulphur when its doors first opened in 1950, and she went on to attend services there regularly for many years thereafter. Brenda's faith was boundless even in her most trying times.
She found strength and comfort in speaking to God, and she did so daily, often encouraging her family to do the same when she saw them facing troubled times.
She loved cooking, reading, music, television, and enjoyed playing games, especially Yahtzee. She had a soft-spot for all living animals- "each one of God's many creatures" she would say, and along with her daughter Angie, (who lived with her) took care of several small dogs over the years including "Tippy," "Chico," and their beloved "Missy." She enjoyed drinking her daily cups of black tea, a vestige of her English heritage to which she attributed much of her longevity. But for all the things she did for herself, Brenda was happiest being among those she loved, and always enjoyed the company of her relatives, friends, and neighbors. For decades, she regularly attended bingo nights at the American Legion Post 179 in Sulphur where her presence was a staple on Wednesday and Friday nights.
Today, we mourn her loss. Tomorrow, with her love continuing to surround and comfort us, we will push ahead in the full knowledge that she is home in the arms of God at long last to be with her parents, her sisters, her husband, her two beloved daughters, Susan Daigle and Angela Thibodeaux; and her grandson, Corky Thibodeaux.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brian Thibodeaux and wife Madge and Stuart Thibodeaux of Sulphur, and David Thibodeaux and wife Jamie of Vinton; a daughter, Wendy Pelloquin of Lake Charles; a son-in-law, John Daigle of Lake Charles; 11 grandchildren, Michael Thibodeaux, Christy Thibodeaux, Jennifer Davis, Ryan Lognion, Jeffrey Daigle, Matthew Lognion, Dalena Seay, Aaron Thibodeaux, Jonathan Thibodeaux, Scott Thibodeaux, and Sheena Martin; several great grandchildren, including, Chelsea, Christian, Morgan, Lindsay, Seth, Payton, Taylor, Kallie, Ava, David, Adeline, Dylinn, Galilea, Gabriela, Samya, Khoury, Amber, Sadie, Allie, Dusty, Jeremiah, Kayla, Tori, numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members too numerous to count.
A private Celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, with Mother Ally Perry officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020