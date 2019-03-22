|
Brenda Joyce Moore was born on May 4, 1950, to the late Willie Moore Sr. and Ruth Reed. She departed this life on March 13, 2019. She died at her residence in Iowa, La. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Willie Moore Jr., Lloyd Anthony (Pip) Moore and Floyd Moore; three sisters, Margaret Lute, Betty Granderson and Rose Charles.
Cherising her memories are her sisters, Maudry Marshall, Wilma Faye Charles, Katherine (Lawrence) Perrodin, Francis Elaine Moore, Gwendolyn (Carnell) Marable, all of Iowa, La.; one brother, Kenneth (Amelia) Moore Sr. of Temple Hill, Md.; nine godchildren, Aaron Mitchell of Austria, Germany, Staci Carter of Houston, Texas, Kellie Lambert of Lake Charles, La., Cicely Moore of Baton Rouge, La., Floyd Nora of Denver, Colo., Kelsey Breaux of Mobile, Ala., Ramia Hunter of Atlanta, Ga., Mya Clayton of Iowa, La.; niece, Tatannisha Brown, whom she cherished; a special first cousin, Verina Chatman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Zion Travelers Missonary Baptist Church, 608 West Second Street, Iowa. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Herman Weston, Officiating.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2019