Brenda Broussard, 57, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1962, in Lafayette, La. Then became a resident of Lake Charles, La., in 1968. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Washington High School and graduated class of 1980. She was a Certified Nurse Assistant and worked at Oak Park Nursing Center then as a private Home Health Care Provider.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mark A. Broussard; one grandson, Mark "little Markie" Broussard; mother, Mary Richard; two brothers, Gary Richard, Mark (Melinda) Richard of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Linda (Cornell) Penn fo Columbus, Ga., Rachel (Rodney) Richard Pete of Lake Charles, La.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Antoinette M. Broussard; her father, Joseph M. Richard; one sister, Patty A. Richard; one nephew, Gary J. Goodly.
Service will be held at Fondel Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church chapel. Elder Kelly Vice will officiate. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019