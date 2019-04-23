Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney
Bell City, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett LaBove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Davis LaBove


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brett Davis LaBove Obituary
Brett Davis LaBove, born July 13, 1988, son of Billy LaBove and Monique Guidry, passed away April 19, 2019, in Lafayette, at the age of 30.
Brett graduated from South Cameron High School and worked as a pipefitter for Greenberry. He attended St. John Vianney in Bell City.
Brett is survived by his father, Billy LaBove of Creole; mother, Monique Pradia (Dan) of Cameron; girlfriend, Kristen Broussard of Bell City; children, Haven and Rylynn LaBove; siblings, Rachelle Manuel (Landon) of Mamou, Shereka Pradia of Lake Charles, Dan Pradia Sr. (Gwen) of Westlake; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Mass of Christian burial is Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianney, Bell City, with the Rev. John Payne as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Creole. Visitation is Tuesday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now