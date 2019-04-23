|
Brett Davis LaBove, born July 13, 1988, son of Billy LaBove and Monique Guidry, passed away April 19, 2019, in Lafayette, at the age of 30.
Brett graduated from South Cameron High School and worked as a pipefitter for Greenberry. He attended St. John Vianney in Bell City.
Brett is survived by his father, Billy LaBove of Creole; mother, Monique Pradia (Dan) of Cameron; girlfriend, Kristen Broussard of Bell City; children, Haven and Rylynn LaBove; siblings, Rachelle Manuel (Landon) of Mamou, Shereka Pradia of Lake Charles, Dan Pradia Sr. (Gwen) of Westlake; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Mass of Christian burial is Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianney, Bell City, with the Rev. John Payne as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Creole. Visitation is Tuesday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2019