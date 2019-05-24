Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Brian "Pokey" Brooks


1962 - 2019
Brian "Pokey" Brooks Obituary
Brian Keith Brooks, aka Pokey, "Big Daddy," Mr. Brooks and most recently "Old Bald Head Pokey," departed this life on Friday, May 17,2019.
He had a peculiar but very personal relationship with God. He was employed by Calcasieu Parish School Board until an unfortunate accident forced him into retirement after 30 years of faithful and dedicated service. Brian was loved by everyone he came in to contact with. After 15 minutes of ranting and raving, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone.
Cherishing his memories are three brothers, Donald (Artinna) Brooks Sr., Timothy (Cheryl) Barnes and Jeffery Brooks, all of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters, Janet (Craig) Stevens of Downey, Calif., Joyce Brooks Francis of Lake Charles, La., and LaShane (Leonard) Martin of
Beaumont, Texas; a companion, Shayla Mitchell; one godchild, Terrance Brooks; his dog, Mac; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Pearlie B. Brooks; his grandmother, Viola Mitchell; and one brother, Ronald W. Brooks Sr.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Old Emmanuel Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2019
