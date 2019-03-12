Bridget Ann Wolfe Curtis, 61, of Ragley, La., died on the morning of Sunday, March 10, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Curtis was born April 10, 1957 in Creole, La., where she graduated from South Cameron High School in 1975. She called Cameron Parish home until 1990 when she moved to Texas and settled in Ragley, La., fourteen years ago. She worked for Chevron Oil as a dispatcher, later as an activities director for various nursing homes and most recently as the manager of Taco Bell. She was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church in Longville, La., where she enjoyed decorating the church, participated with the children's department when she was able and was a past member of the choir. Mrs. Curtis enjoyed crafts, spending time outdoors, and animals, but her true passion in life was for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jimmy Curtis of Ragley, La.; son, Robbie Lafosse and fiancée Stacy Jefferson of Grand Lake; daughter, Allison Curtis of Spring, Texas; stepsons, Jimmy Curtis Jr. and Chris Curtis; mother, Barbara Wolfe of Grand Lake; mother-in-law, Barbara Curtis of Denham Springs, La.; brothers, George "Snookum" Wolfe and wife Sybil of Grand Lake, Lane Wolfe and wife Bonnie of Baton Rouge, Gregory Wolfe and wife Margaret of Creole, and Carl Wolfe and wife Simone of Grand Lake; sister, Cindy Wolfe of Grand Lake; grandchildren, Jaxon, Millie, Devon, Conner, Kennedy, Payton, Joseph, Kevin, Jerick, and BraeLynn; her best friend, Suann Marquez of Lake Charles; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family members and friends that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Alton Wolfe; father-in-law, Clifford Curtis; and stepdaughter, Kimberly Curtis.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church in Longville, La. The Rev. Jimmy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Moss Bluff on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019