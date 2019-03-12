Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Bridget Curtis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Moss Bluff, LA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
Longville, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Baptist Church
Longville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Curtis


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bridget Curtis Obituary
Bridget Ann Wolfe Curtis, 61, of Ragley, La., died on the morning of Sunday, March 10, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Curtis was born April 10, 1957 in Creole, La., where she graduated from South Cameron High School in 1975. She called Cameron Parish home until 1990 when she moved to Texas and settled in Ragley, La., fourteen years ago. She worked for Chevron Oil as a dispatcher, later as an activities director for various nursing homes and most recently as the manager of Taco Bell. She was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church in Longville, La., where she enjoyed decorating the church, participated with the children's department when she was able and was a past member of the choir. Mrs. Curtis enjoyed crafts, spending time outdoors, and animals, but her true passion in life was for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jimmy Curtis of Ragley, La.; son, Robbie Lafosse and fiancée Stacy Jefferson of Grand Lake; daughter, Allison Curtis of Spring, Texas; stepsons, Jimmy Curtis Jr. and Chris Curtis; mother, Barbara Wolfe of Grand Lake; mother-in-law, Barbara Curtis of Denham Springs, La.; brothers, George "Snookum" Wolfe and wife Sybil of Grand Lake, Lane Wolfe and wife Bonnie of Baton Rouge, Gregory Wolfe and wife Margaret of Creole, and Carl Wolfe and wife Simone of Grand Lake; sister, Cindy Wolfe of Grand Lake; grandchildren, Jaxon, Millie, Devon, Conner, Kennedy, Payton, Joseph, Kevin, Jerick, and BraeLynn; her best friend, Suann Marquez of Lake Charles; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family members and friends that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Alton Wolfe; father-in-law, Clifford Curtis; and stepdaughter, Kimberly Curtis.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church in Longville, La. The Rev. Jimmy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Moss Bluff on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now