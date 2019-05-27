Brody James Meaux, age 20, gained his angel wings and passed peacefully from this world, Saturday, May 25 th at a local hospital. He was lovingly surrounded by his parents during his final hours until God called him home with open arms to be free of his earthly restraints.

Brody was the absolute joy to his parents. Brody loved to be with family and friends. He loved cartoons, music, riding on his golf cart, playing on the computer, friends reading books, playing buddy ball, and attending Catholic mass. Brody was a Calcasieu parish 4-H member and enjoyed showing rabbits. He enjoyed his days attending school at LeBleu Settlement Elem, Moss Bluff Elem, and Iowa High School. He was a 2019 graduate of Iowa High School.

Brody was born with a rare genetic condition called MECP2 Duplication Syndrome, which took a lot of his physical and mental functions away. He was the first boy in the world to be tested and identified by doctors in Houston in 2005 for this syndrome. Because of this, Brody taught many doctors and researchers all over the world about the characteristics of this disease and its progression throughout his life. The Meaux's have met many families from around the world with children affected with this syndrome and are proud to call them family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jimmy and JoAnn Meaux; grandparents J.B. and Ann Meaux; aunt Lisa Myers; uncles Michael (Carolyn) Landry, Malcom (Laura) Landry, and Mike (Kim) Meaux, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents James Landry and Patricia Hebert; uncles Gerard, John, and Shannon Landry and cousin Scott Myers, who were also affected by MECP2 duplication syndrome; uncle Kyle Myers.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Saquer and the staff of LCMH ICU for their wonderful care of Brody; Dr. Yoko Broussard and her staff, his pediatrician; his home nurses and caregivers Erica, Ashlee, Brittany, Louise, Shanna, Evette, David, Lorraine, Tina, Kathy and Brenda for their care and friendship of Brody over the years; his devoted teachers and therapists along his journey.

In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to research for a cure at www.reverserett.org or send to: RSRT, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Please designate for MECP2 Duplication in Memory of Brody Meaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Rev. Whitney Miller, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Brody's life will be celebrated with a visitation on Tuesday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Published in American Press on May 27, 2019