Bruce McGee
Bruce Allen McGee


1935 - 2020
Bruce Allen McGee Obituary
Bruce Allen McGee, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. McGee was born and raised in Mamou, La., and in the mid 1950s he made Lake Charles his home. He was a graduate of Mamou High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and later enjoyed gathering knowledge of his interest in World War II aircraft. He owned and operated Bruce McGee Appliance Service. He was talented in working with appliance repairs and small engines, which he will be most remembered for.
He leaves to honor his memory, three daughters, Lisa Priola of Lake Charles, Carla Gosselin and husband Marc Gosselin of Lake Charles, and Nicole Hopkins of Gonzales; two brothers, Nathan McGee and wife Faye of Lake Charles, and David McGee and wife Linda of Texas; two grandsons, Justin Priola and wife Larissa Priola of Dallas, Texas, and Dane Shortt of Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Axion and Hazel Granger McGee; and his son Nicholas McGee; and daughter, Dana McGee.
In compliance with state order, his visitation and services were a private family gathering. The Rev. Marcus Wade was the officiate. Interment service was held in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020
