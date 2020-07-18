1/1
Bruce Andrew Reeves
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Andrew Reeves, 38, died July 15, 2020, in his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1981, in Lake Charles, to Richard and Dowanna Diaz Reeves. He graduated from Sam Houston in Moss Bluff and continued his education through the IBEW apprenticeship program. He worked as a carpenter, journeyman wireman, oilfield derrick hand, pump technician and a log driver, amongst other things. Bruce was incredibly talented and certainly a "jack of all trades."
Bruce enjoyed spending time with his children and being outdoors more than anything. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life, and basically lived as a river rat. He loved Jesus, his family and friends and was always lending a helping hand. Bruce had a kind, soft heart and an entertaining personality. He was greatly loved by many and will be missed terribly.
Bruce is survived by his children, Abbigail Grace Reeves, Kyle Richard Reeves, Carter Drew Reeves and Rylee Shae Reeves of Ragley; parents, Richard and Dowanna Reeves of Gillis; sisters, Nikki Reeves Chisholm and husband Austin Chisholm of Ragley, Sydney Layne Reeves of Sulphur; grandparents, Andrew R and JoAnn Reeves of Gillis; and three nieces.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Visitation
08:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
3378552929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Moss Bluff

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved