Bruce Andrew Reeves, 38, died July 15, 2020, in his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1981, in Lake Charles, to Richard and Dowanna Diaz Reeves. He graduated from Sam Houston in Moss Bluff and continued his education through the IBEW apprenticeship program. He worked as a carpenter, journeyman wireman, oilfield derrick hand, pump technician and a log driver, amongst other things. Bruce was incredibly talented and certainly a "jack of all trades."

Bruce enjoyed spending time with his children and being outdoors more than anything. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life, and basically lived as a river rat. He loved Jesus, his family and friends and was always lending a helping hand. Bruce had a kind, soft heart and an entertaining personality. He was greatly loved by many and will be missed terribly.

Bruce is survived by his children, Abbigail Grace Reeves, Kyle Richard Reeves, Carter Drew Reeves and Rylee Shae Reeves of Ragley; parents, Richard and Dowanna Reeves of Gillis; sisters, Nikki Reeves Chisholm and husband Austin Chisholm of Ragley, Sydney Layne Reeves of Sulphur; grandparents, Andrew R and JoAnn Reeves of Gillis; and three nieces.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

