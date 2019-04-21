Bruno Felix "Butch" Corley, born Sept. 26, 1953, in Orlando, Fla., gained his angel wings March 28, 2019, in Frankston, Texas.

Being a warrior, he bravely fought cancer and all the treatments that go with it, always keeping a positive and cheerful attitude. Butch loved family people and never knew a stranger. He loved America and was a patriot, in the truest since of the word. He served 12 years active duty in the Army, with tours in Viet Nam, Korea, and Iraq, retiring from the National Guard. In Lake Charles he worked at Scarlett O's, in the oilfield and at Harrah's Casino. In Frankston, he worked at a box factory and a Walmart Distribution center

He and wife Joyce moved to Frankston, Texas, 18 years ago and loved small town life. After losing Joyce to Parkinson's in 2014, his love for veterans and the VFW introduced him to his current wife Debbie. She was a true champion during his illness. Memorial service and internment will be at 2:30 p.m. April 25, 2019, at the National VA Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Survivors are wife, Debbie of Frankston; daughter, Shawn Comeaux; grandchildren, Tabitha, Jon-Jon and Ashton Comeaux of Lake Charles; siblings, Virginia Rozas, Connie Corley, Rebecca Wingate and Robert Corley of Lake Charles, and Victoria Buck of Mandeville.

Preceding him were his parents, Robert D. and Edith R Corley. Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary