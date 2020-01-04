|
|
Bryan Wynn Storozyszyn, 70, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Storozyszyn was born Sept. 18, 1949, in DeRidder, La., and was a graduate of DeRidder High School. He lived in a number of places around the country before settling in Lake Charles in 1994. During his career, he worked in Sales for different trucking companies, retiring thirteen years ago. Mr. Storozyszyn was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, where he enjoyed cooking breakfast for the church on Sundays. He made his Cursillo and was a past Mason. He also loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, bringing them fishing and helping with their school activities.
Mr. Storozyszyn is survived by his daughters, Kristina M. Storozyszyn and Laura S. Cheaney and husband Matthew, all of Sulphur; father, Frank F. Storozyszyn Sr. of DeRidder; siblings, Frank Storozyszyn Jr., Sharon S. Young, Debrah Ball and Shannon Storozyszyn; and his grandsons, Cade N. Storozyszyn and Devon S. Cheaney.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jane Elizabeth Storozyszyn; and mother, Ilena M. Storozyszyn.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Jim Lueckenhoff will officiate.
Published in American Press on Jan. 4, 2020