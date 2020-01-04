Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Bryan Storozyszyn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Storozyszyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan W. Storozyszyn


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan W. Storozyszyn Obituary
Bryan Wynn Storozyszyn, 70, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Storozyszyn was born Sept. 18, 1949, in DeRidder, La., and was a graduate of DeRidder High School. He lived in a number of places around the country before settling in Lake Charles in 1994. During his career, he worked in Sales for different trucking companies, retiring thirteen years ago. Mr. Storozyszyn was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, where he enjoyed cooking breakfast for the church on Sundays. He made his Cursillo and was a past Mason. He also loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, bringing them fishing and helping with their school activities.
Mr. Storozyszyn is survived by his daughters, Kristina M. Storozyszyn and Laura S. Cheaney and husband Matthew, all of Sulphur; father, Frank F. Storozyszyn Sr. of DeRidder; siblings, Frank Storozyszyn Jr., Sharon S. Young, Debrah Ball and Shannon Storozyszyn; and his grandsons, Cade N. Storozyszyn and Devon S. Cheaney.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jane Elizabeth Storozyszyn; and mother, Ilena M. Storozyszyn.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Jim Lueckenhoff will officiate.
Published in American Press on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -