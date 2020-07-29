It's with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Bryce Aaron Ewing-Rhodes announce the passing of their loved one from this life on July 24, 2020, at the age of 23. Bryce was born in Jennings, La., to Ray Rhodes and Annette Miller on Oct. 8, 1996. Bryce loved the outdoors, especially if he was hunting or fishing. Bryce also enjoyed cooking. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Bryce was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish Bryce's memories are his parents, Ray Rhodes, Jesse Ewing, Annette (Kenneth) Miller; his grandparents, Raymond (Darlene) Price, Tena Wilson, Keith Miller; his brothers, Blake Ewing, Kyle Ewing, Brayden LeBlanc, Landon Rhodes, Kaleb Ewing, Trevor Ewing, Cayden LeBlanc; his sisters, Asya Rhodes, Sara Miller, Haylee Miller; as well as three nephews, three nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bryce is joining in heaven the family that went before him, his brother, Camryn Miller; his great-grandmother, Betty Miller; his grandfather, Pete Rhodes.

A Private Mass of Christian burial for Bryce Aaron Ewing-Rhodes, 23, of Jennings, La., will be held at Our Lady help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, La., with Father Keith Pellerin officiating. Burial will follow in Langley Cemetery. Those Chosen to honor Bryce as his pallbearers will be Ray Rhodes, Raymond Price, Blake Ewing, Kaleb Ewing, Kyle Ewing, and Trevor Ewing. His honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Ewing, Landon Rhodes, Brayden Miller, Cayden LeBlanc, Kenneth Miller, and Cary Teal.

A gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home beginning on Wednesday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.

