Laddie Bob "Buddy" Mouton, 87, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in a local hospice facility with his family by his side.
Mr. Mouton was born March 26, 1932, in Sweetlake, La., to Russell and Mabel Derouen Mouton. He graduated from Grand Lake High School and joined the Army shortly thereafter. He served his country honorably, serving during the Korean War at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a radar operator. He was a boxer in high school, and in the Army. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, horseback riding, working cattle, crawfish boils and beer, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. After being discharged in May, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, "Totsie" in June. They were together for 63 years. He retired after 47 years of service with Cintas.
Buddy is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria "Totsie" Mouton; his daughters, JoEllen Elliott (Mike) and Melonie Mouton; his sister, Beverly Beard; grandchildren, Ty, Hannah, Drake, Leslie, Kori, Cameron, Nina, Tessi Jo, Aaron and Charles; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved service dog, Cash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Terri Mouton Royer (Bubba); his son, Chris Mouton; and his sisters, Bernadine, Earline, Helen, Joann and Brenda.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home, and will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019