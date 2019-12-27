Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Buddy Mouton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Mouton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Mouton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buddy Mouton Obituary
Laddie Bob "Buddy" Mouton, 87, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in a local hospice facility with his family by his side.
Mr. Mouton was born March 26, 1932, in Sweetlake, La., to Russell and Mabel Derouen Mouton. He graduated from Grand Lake High School and joined the Army shortly thereafter. He served his country honorably, serving during the Korean War at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a radar operator. He was a boxer in high school, and in the Army. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, horseback riding, working cattle, crawfish boils and beer, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. After being discharged in May, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, "Totsie" in June. They were together for 63 years. He retired after 47 years of service with Cintas.
Buddy is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria "Totsie" Mouton; his daughters, JoEllen Elliott (Mike) and Melonie Mouton; his sister, Beverly Beard; grandchildren, Ty, Hannah, Drake, Leslie, Kori, Cameron, Nina, Tessi Jo, Aaron and Charles; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved service dog, Cash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Terri Mouton Royer (Bubba); his son, Chris Mouton; and his sisters, Bernadine, Earline, Helen, Joann and Brenda.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home, and will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -