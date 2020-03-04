|
|
John Buddy Ryder, 82, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in a local care center.
Mr. Ryder was born July 18, 1937, in Basile, La., and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed traveling and lived in Louisiana, Texas, and California, during his lifetime. He retired from Kroger's after many years of service. Buddy enjoyed watching Westerns and shopping.
Mr. Ryder is survived by his brothers, Stavel Joe Ryder of Texas, and Donald Rider of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Destiny Deutz and husband Peter Clinton, Patrick Fontenot Jr. and wife Heather and Jonathan Fontenot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ryder; parents, Rose and Anthony Ryder; brother, Ferdie Ryder; and children, Ray Rdyer, Danetta Ryder, Anthony Ryder, Shelia Beaugh Fontenot and Ann Ryder.
His memorial gathering will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Fleur de Lis Room at the Hampton Inn, Lake Charles on Holly Hill Road.
Published in American Press on Mar. 4, 2020