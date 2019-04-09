Burdon Lawrence Babineaux of Lake Charles, La., passed away at the age of 90, on April 8, 2019.

Often referred to by his friends and family as "Burt" or "Tee," Burt entered this world on Sept. 14, 1928, in Eunice, La., as the oldest of eight children born to Hiram and Lillia (Rogers) Babineaux. Like many born during the depression era, Burt wasn't able to finish school because he had to help his family earn a living. However, his modest start in life only served to create a lifetime of remarkable work ethic, resilience and good humor, which Burt then instilled in his own family.

When he was a teenager, Burt moved to Lake Charles to work in the construction industry, where he later met and married Elder (Johnson) Babineaux. Together, they settled in south Lake Charles, where they raised three sons, Michael, Curtis and Perry.

In 1991, Burt retired from Cannon Sline Industrial Painters after 34 years of devoted employment in the commercial painting industry. After retirement, Burt and Elder moved to their camp, where they enjoyed many wonderful years of twice-a-day fishing trips on Toledo Bend Lake. Burt was also a skillful gardener, and spent countless hours growing all sorts of fruits and vegetables for his family's enjoyment. Burt's love for gardening kept him active, and even at 90 years old, he refused to let anything (including broken bones) keep him from tending to his plants.

In later years, Burt and Elder moved next door to their son, Perry. Due to the excellent care and loving attention given by Perry and his wife, Renee, Burt and Elder were able to live out their final years together, without having to sacrifice their independence or give up their hobbies. They were both deeply grateful for this wonderful blessing.

Burt was predeceased by his wife, Elder, in 2016 after almost sixty-eight years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his sons, Michael L. Babineaux and Curtis P. Babineaux Sr., and his grandson, Chad Babineaux.

Burt is survived by his son, Perry Babineaux and wife Renee; his daughter-in-law, Donna Babineaux; six grandchildren, Shelley Bouillion and husband Blake, Jill Robert and husband Ralph, Julie Richard and husband Ned, Cindi Gott and husband Aaron, Curtis ("Boogie") Babineaux Jr., Jeremy Babineaux and wife Shyla, and Heith Babineaux; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Burt is also survived by one sibling, Tom George ("TG") Babineaux.

Visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Johnson's Funeral Home at noon and burial at Consolata Cemetery.