Burney J. Rourk, 95, of Sulphur, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 28, 2019, in his residence. Born in 1923 in Bosco (Rayne), La., the firstborn child of Elise and Martin Rourk. He was a Cost Accountant at Industrial Construction Company for 32 years, a heavy equipment business, and a local commercial real estate developer in Sulphur. Burney was a member of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. He loved to hunt, cook, and spend time with his family and friends.

Burney was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mildred Lantier Rourk; his brothers, Vernon, Pauvin and Mervin Rourk; and his loving companion, Margaret Boudreaux.

He is survived by his best friend of 70 years, his son, Rickey and wife Sherry; his grandchildren, Burn, Sky, Autumn and Breezy; his great grandchildren, Austin, Haylie, Wyatt, Sadie Kate, Palmer, Kirsten and Kiley; 1 great-great grandchild, Axel; sisters, Olesia Smith, Dorothy Prudhomme, and Sybil Nickel; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Paul Jussen, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, March 4, from 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the service. Pallbearers will be, Burn Rourk, Austin Hoffpauir, Wyatt Johnson, Justin Brashear, Jerid Johnson, Peter Citizen, and Dennis Hernandez.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his caregivers, especially, Cheryl, Brenda, Lori, Angie, Maude, and Christa (a/k/a the Sandblaster) and Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to .