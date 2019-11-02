|
|
Shoulders squared, arms by his side and hands cupped, Our Marine, our Dad, Grandfather, and Uncle waited at attention for the call of his Great Commander, his Lord and Savior. His family, stood by his side and awaited his deployment to join the ranks of his fellow Marines to guard the streets of heaven. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at fourteen minutes passed thirteen hundred hours, his call came and dutifully, our Marine answered.
BYRON Benjamin Stout Sr. was born on July 10, 1926, to Layn and Pearl Stout, in Eunice, La. He was the fourth child of five siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother's Willis Stout, Layn "Bunny" Stout, and Sister's Lillie Mae Stout Broussard, and Lorraine "Chick" Stout Blansett.
He dedicated his life to serving our country through his military service. His service career began in 1944-1949. U.S. Army, serving in World War II and was stationed in the Philippines to protect the Philippians'. In 1950 Byron joined the U, S. Marine Corp in the Supply Division and was in charge of the Supply Warehouses at Camp Pendleton.
On Jan. 6, 1970, First Master Sargent Byron B, Stout transferred from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Marine Corps Fleet Reserve with official retirement on Jan. 1, 1977, as a Master Sargent E8.
In his duty to our Country he received numerous commendations and awards:
Awarded 5 Good Conduct Medals, U. S. Marine Corps Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendations, Korean Presidents Unit Citation Sharp Shooter Badge, M-14 Rifle, Sharp Shooter .45 Cal Pistol.
He was acknowledged for meritorious performance for major contributions by Command Lieutenant Colonel Olson for his performance of Duty with an entry in his Service Record as "Awarded Meritorious Mast by the Commanding officer, Base Material Battalion, Marine Corp Base, Camp Pendleton, California on July 9th, 1958 for exceptional Meritorious Performance" Honorably he served in World War II, Korean War, and the Vietnam War. After military retirement he worked as a carpenter and lived near family in Hackberry, La., for several years and later moving to Mauriceville, Texas.
BYRON through previous marriages had three sons. He was preceded in death by his son, Rudy Stout.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Wayne (Diane) Stout, Bridge City, Texas, and Byron Benjamin Stout Jr., Hemphill, Texas. He is blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In 1995 he married the love of his life, Mary Virginia LaFleur Vance Jones Stout. They were happily married for 22 years and enjoyed so much of life together. They especially enjoyed their camping trips touring the United States. Their camper proudly displayed retired Master Sargent. To which they were often asked which of you is the Master Sargent? His quick answer with military precision and Mary's strong will, obvious was "she is." He lovingly and dutifully cared for her during her lengthy illness. Mary preceded him in death. Through their marriage Mary's children and grandchildren received the greatest blessing to be loved and cared for by BYRON. He was preceded in death by son Carol Louis "Big Lou" Vance, and grandson, Darren Lane Vance. He is survived by sons, Kenneth Vance, and Larry (Elva) Vance, daughter Joy Rita Jones (Joseph L. "Bo") Abshire, his special son, his dachshund, Snickers. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
BYRON loved sports, especially football, LSU and The Saints. He was an avid golf fan and followed the golf tournaments religiously . He was an avid bird watcher with special recognition to the eagle. He always made sure his purple martin houses were ready for the migration season and always kept his bird feeders filled. Until the last two months of his life he was surrounded at home by his sitters who he referred to as "his girls!" They played many games of dominos, enjoyed great home cooked meals with always much laughter. We will forever be greatful for their exceptional care and love of Mr. BYRON. JoAnn, Janelle, Jodi, Terri Lynn, Joyce, Kisha and Christina.
His last six weeks he was cared for by the wonderful staff and caregivers of High Hope Care Facility and Brighton Bridge Hospice. We are forever greatful to all of their staff, their kindness, professionalism, and love will forever be remembered. The family would like to also acknowledge his long term physicians, Dr. Mark Lafuria, Dr. Gilmore, and his very special Nurse Practioner, Ellendale Gabbert. We sincerely thank and appreciate all of his medical professionals for their exceptional care of him.
His full military funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 8:30 p.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Back Pack Blessings at Care Help of Sulphur, Hobo Hotel, or to .
'Ask me what I Was: I will reply with what I've done. Those things others would not do, I did; Those rivers others would not swim, I swam; Those hills others would not climb, I conquered; Those bridges others would not cross, I crossed; I have celebrated. I have mourned. I have smiled and I have frowned. I have seen death and have felt it's breath. It did not faze me, for I was different. I was a warrior. You ask me what I was? It was my destiny. Until my last breath, To be a United States Marine, and my Spirit shall live forever! Semper Fidelis ! For I was, I am and I shall forever be a UNITED STATES MARINE!" Author unknown.
Published in American Press on Nov. 2, 2019