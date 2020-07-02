1/1
Caldonia Malveaux
1939 - 2020
Caldonia Malveaux, 81, of Lake Charles, La., peacefully departed this life, with family by her side, on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Caldonia Malveaux was born on May 23, 1939, in Opelousas, La., to Eale and Olivia Joubert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Malveaux.
Mrs. Malveaux was the Pastor of the Back to Revival Holiness Church for the past 46 years and Overseer to the Back to Revival Holiness Church Inc., for the past four years.
Cherishing her memories are her four children, Yul Malveaux of Houston, Texas, Connie (Wade) Chavis, Tesra Branche, Eale (Merendia) Malveaux, all of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Irene Brown of Lake Charles, La., Geraldine Sneed of Fort Worth, Texas; and one brother, Calvin Joubert of Fort Worth, Texas; her seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Caldonia Malveaux was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and six brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church and Friday, July 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church. Funeral service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Throne of Grace Fellowship Church
JUL
3
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Throne of Grace Fellowship Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Throne of Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
