Caleb Keith Guillory, 30, was born July 19, 1989, in Lake Charles, La., to Earl Keith and Vernessa Gail Johnson Guillory. A life long resident of Louisiana, he was a graduate of Iowa High School. Caleb was a great dad. He was very generous and was loved by all. He departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020, in his residence. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Tristan Keith Guillory; parents, Earl and Vernessa Guillory; grandmothers, Mary Guillory and Dixie Doyle; grandfather, Lawrence Miller; special cousin, Desmond Conley and Alexia Miller. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren Guillory. His graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fenton, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020