Caleb Lee Koonce, 26, of Sulphur, passed away on July 21, 2019. He worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board in DeQuincy maintenance for the last five years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and always willing to help anyone. Caleb loved being with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Caleb is survived by his loving wife, Katie Koonce of Sulphur; parents, Jerry and Mary Ann Koonce of Sulphur; sister, Karen Alford and husband Daniel of Houston, Miss.; brother, Michael Paul Koonce and wife Alisha of Sulphur; nieces and nephews, Tyson, Aubrey Kate and Evan Alford, Drake and Malli Koonce; in-laws, Kirk Billeaudeaux and wife Kelly of Welsh, La.; brother-in-law, Kade Billeaudeaux and wife Anna of Eugene, Ore., and Kole Billeaudeaux of Welsh, La.; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Richard Glenn Koonce; aunt, DeLane Jones; grandparents, Edson Granger, Libby Shipman, Richard "Dick" and Matilda Koonce.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Houston River Baptist Church with the Rev. Blake Forman officiating. Burial will be in Royer Cemetery in Sulphur, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Houston River Baptist Church continuing July 25, at noon until time of the service. The family would like to thank WCCH Home Health, ER and ICU teams for their caring help. Published in American Press on July 23, 2019