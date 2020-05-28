Mrs. Calvin Boudreaux (Kathleen Coleman), 88, of Beaumont, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born to her late parents, John and Elizabeth Coleman on Sept. 12, 1931, in Lyons Point, La.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary out of Lake Arthur for a number of years. Kathleen retired from the Jefferson Davis School Board as a cafeteria technician in 1993.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Calvin J. Boudreaux; one son, Raymond M. Boudreaux Sr. and wife Hilda of Moss Bluff; one daughter, Valeria B. Rayzor and husband Dicky of Beaumont, Texas; two sisters, Irene Dill and husband George of Crowley, Leona Spell of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Kimberlee Nichols and husband Will of Beaumont, Calvin Joseph Boudreaux II and wife Adrian of Pine Island, Raymond Michael Boudreaux Jr. of Roanoke, Jeremy Boudreaux and wife Jiana of Ripon, Calif., Aaron Chas Boudreaux and wife Brittany of Church Point, Zechariah Boudreaux of Youngsville, Gabriel Fontenot and husband Orrin of Baton Rouge; seven great0grandchildren; along with one great-great-grandson.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mazel Hargrave, Maldes Touchet, Leezbird Myers, Steve Coleman, Sable Hollier, Melba Labbie, Ralph Coleman and Shirley Fajkus.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with Deacon Wayne Chapman officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pine Island Cemetery.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for Kindred Hospice, Natasha Bishop, Karen Thomas, Ray Medina, Lenrose Place Assisted Living Facility in Beaumont, Texas, neighbor George, and the Wier Street neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Published in American Press on May 28, 2020.