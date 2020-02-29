Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Calvin Isaac Foreman


1924 - 2020
Calvin Isaac Foreman Obituary
Calvin Isaac Foreman, a devoted husband, dad and grandfather, born in Lake Arthur, on June 28, 1924, son of the late Asa Joseph and Frances (Broussard) Foreman, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his residence at the age of 95.
Calvin graduated from Iowa High School and served for 2 years in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed farmer and member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Survivors are his wife of 72 years, Lucy (Miller) Foreman; sons, Thomas Foreman, David Foreman (Theresa), Daniel Foreman (Susan) and James Foreman (Joshlyn); daughters, Elizabeth Sue Long (Craig), Christine Marie Thurman (Mike); sisters, Mary Hidalgo (Vernon), Margaret Brignac (Joseph); brothers, Frank Foreman and Asa Joseph "Joe" Foreman (Lucille); 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; and one on-the-way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hilliard Foreman.
A Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. The Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. -9:30 a.m. Pallbearers assisting in his service are Steven Foreman, Jeremy Foreman, John Foreman, Isaac Foreman, Frank Charles Foreman, Andy Fontenot.
Published in American Press on Feb. 29, 2020
