Calvin Lee Miller, born Sept. 13, 1940, son of the late Wadie S. and Pearl Hargrave Miller, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 79.
Calvin was a graduate of Lacassine High and a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and raising rabbits.
Calvin is survived by his children, Elizabeth Istre, Keith and Grant Miller; stepchildren, Gena Cloud, Kevin and Mark Cloud; sisters, Helen Miller, Glenda Stewart, Mildred Miller; sister-in-law, Rita Miller; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Guillory Miller; brother, Carol W. Miller; granddaughter, Megan Miller.
Funeral service will be held in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Alex Geovanni officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019