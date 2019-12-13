Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
1940 - 2019
Calvin Lee Miller Obituary
Calvin Lee Miller, born Sept. 13, 1940, son of the late Wadie S. and Pearl Hargrave Miller, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 79.
Calvin was a graduate of Lacassine High and a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and raising rabbits.
Calvin is survived by his children, Elizabeth Istre, Keith and Grant Miller; stepchildren, Gena Cloud, Kevin and Mark Cloud; sisters, Helen Miller, Glenda Stewart, Mildred Miller; sister-in-law, Rita Miller; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Guillory Miller; brother, Carol W. Miller; granddaughter, Megan Miller.
Funeral service will be held in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Alex Geovanni officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019
