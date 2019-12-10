Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Calvin Sandel
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Calvin Martwain "Mark" Sandel


1926 - 2019
Calvin Martwain "Mark" Sandel Obituary
Calvin Martwain "Mark" Sandel, 93, of Ragley, La., died at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in his residence.
Mark was born April 6, 1926, in Noble, La., and was a graduate of Florien High School. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Marine Corp at Okinawa and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his honorable discharge from the Military he attended Northwestern University, where he met the love of his life, Billie. They married and moved to Westlake, La., where he began his career at Citcon, retiring as a shift supervisor after 38 years of service. He has lived in Ragley, La., for the past 36 years. Mark was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Westlake, where he was very active with the youth, taught Sunday School and was a Deacon and Gideon. Later, he served as a deacon at Magnolia Baptist Church in Ragley. More recently, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Mark had a love of hunting, fishing and gardening, which he did up until his final years. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica and listening to Blue Grass music, but his true passion was for the Lord. He loved sharing Jesus with those he met and always had a smile and a witty word that sparked joy in all around him.
Mr. Sandel is survived by his wife of 72 years, Billie Sandel of Ragley; daughter, Markie Sandel Casebier and husband Lee of Marble Falls, Texas; granddaughter, Courtney Casebier of Bandera, Texas; sister, Clothilde Hebert of Hornbeck, La.; sister-in-law, Gail Nettles and husband Dwain of Baton Rouge, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Zelma Sandel; and sisters, Carolyn Knippers and Jo Ella Chandler.
A remembrance of Mark's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Brother Mike Sanford will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Dr. Adrienne Breaux, Dr Richard Gilmore, Ralph Hayes, APRN and Heart of Hospice for the excellent care given
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019
