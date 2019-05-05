Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Burial
Following Services
Prien Memorial Park
Calvin W. Fontenot Obituary
Calvin W. Fontenot, born July 17, 1927, in Kinder, son of the late Mitchel and June (Cranford) Fontenot, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in a local hospital at the age of 91.
Calvin was raised in Edna and worked for King's Farm in Kinder. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in December of 1945 and served in the artillery division during WWII. He was a member of the Lake Charles Bible Church. Also, he was a member of the Habibi Temple, Blue Lodge #449 and Pine Shadow Golf Club. Calvin was employed by Chicago Bridge & Iron, Lone Star Cement Plant and Boiler Maker Union, Local #79.
Calvin is survived by his children, Belinda House (Ed) of Lake Charles; Walter D. Fontenot (Anna) of Longville; Trisha Theriot (Roger) of Iowa; grandchildren, Fred Wiley (Tricia), Richelle Wiley, Justin Fontenot (Jessica), Heather Fontenot, Shawna Theriot Chapman (Michael) and Roger Paul Theriot (Dana) Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede "Oma" Fontenot.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with Pastor Phil Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m., and will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice, Nurse Taylor, CNA, Veronica and the rest of the staff.
Published in American Press on May 5, 2019
