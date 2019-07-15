MOSS BLUFF - Calvin Winters, 68, passed away in a local hospital surrounded by his family Friday, July 12, 2019.

He was born on July 28, 1950, in Salem, Ohio, to Calvin and Doris Winters.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army for three years. He will be remembered as a hard-working man who enjoyed fishing and collecting guns and antiques. He was a talented artist and musician.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 49 years, Jacquelyn Winters; children, Michael S. Winters (Crystal D. Ashworth), Kari Carlock (Steven) and Cory Winters; grandchildren, Kade, Kayla, Madison, Avery, Emma and Irie; father, Calvin Winters; brother, Timothy Winters; sisters, Patti Ripley (Charles) and Joanna Zimmerman; as well as, many family members and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Winters; brother, David Winters; and granddaughter, Rosella Carlock.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Rev. Willie Bellard will officiate. Burial will follow the service in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff and will resume from noon until the start of the service Wednesday. Published in American Press on July 15, 2019