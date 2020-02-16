|
Carey Joseph Rogers was born on Dec. 1, 1926 in Eunice, La to Armenie and Edmond Rogers, Jr.
He moved to Lake Charles in 1946 where he lived his entire life. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad after 37 years of service. He was a member of the United Transportation Union, and the Cajun French Music Association. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and especially rabbit hunting. But, most of all, he adored his grandchildren and cherished his time spent with them.
Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife, Doris; his daughter, Yvonne Rogers Arabie; his son, Howard Paul Rogers; his sister, Hazel Boudreaux; and brothers, Allen, Bobby, and Chester Rogers; grandchildren, Holly Arabie Griffith (Chris) of Kemah, Texas, Ashley Rogers Goodner (Marty), Jesse Paul Rogers, Jake Edward Rogers, and Bailee Lynn Rogers, all of Lake Charles; and one great grandson, Grady Joseph Goodner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Thelma Thibodeaux Rogers; his son, Charles Edward Rogers; brothers, Howard, Curley, Clannie, and Clyde Rogers; sisters, Lillian, and Virgie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Father Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m., and will resume on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020