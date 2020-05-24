Carl "Nicky" Blake entered his heavenly home on May 21, 2020.

Nicky was known by many as the friendly face of Blake Building Materials where he and his sisters operated their father's business for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United State Army where he served with honor and distinction. He was a loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather. He will be remembered for his loving and gentle nature and unique sense of humor.

Nicky is preceded in death by his parents, Carl B. Blake and Ora B. Spinks Blake, two sisters; Jennie Beth Sellers and Maxine Harger, and brother; Larry Blake.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years Alexis Linda Robinson Blake, daughter; Lisa Constance and husband Paul, son; Jonathon Blake and wife Catherine, four grandchildren; Sydney and Triston Constance, and Christopher and Andrew Blake and a numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.

