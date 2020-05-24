Carl "Nicky" Blake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl "Nicky" Blake entered his heavenly home on May 21, 2020.
Nicky was known by many as the friendly face of Blake Building Materials where he and his sisters operated their father's business for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United State Army where he served with honor and distinction. He was a loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather. He will be remembered for his loving and gentle nature and unique sense of humor.
Nicky is preceded in death by his parents, Carl B. Blake and Ora B. Spinks Blake, two sisters; Jennie Beth Sellers and Maxine Harger, and brother; Larry Blake.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years Alexis Linda Robinson Blake, daughter; Lisa Constance and husband Paul, son; Jonathon Blake and wife Catherine, four grandchildren; Sydney and Triston Constance, and Christopher and Andrew Blake and a numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved