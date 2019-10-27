|
|
Carl Bordelon, 71, of Sulphur passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born in Lake Charles and a 1967 graduate of Sulphur High School. Carl attended McNeese State University. Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and loved to participate in Civil War Reenactments. He worked and retired from Lyondell-Basell after 35 years as an operator. Carl was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, enjoyed fishing, LSU, sports and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his two sons, Stephen Bordelon and wife Sarah of Lake Charles and Kevin Bordelon and wife Teressa of Austin, TX; 5 grandchildren, Brecken Bordelon, Lawton Bordelon, Camryn Bordelon, Isabella Bordelon and Finley Bordelon; brother, Kenneth Bordelon and wife Irma of Moss Bluff; mother of his children, Debbie Lemoine-Bordelon; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murry Bordelon and Helen Bordelon McGee.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Father Edward Richard, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, from 5-9 P.M. with a rosary at 7 P.M. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday, October 29 at 8 A.M. until time of the service. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019