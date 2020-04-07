|
|
Carl E. Wood Jr., 78, passed away in a local hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., to Edna and Carl E. Wood Sr.
He will be remembered as a dedicated Christian with a heart for ministry. He was a truck driver since he was 16 years old and enjoyed fishing and eating desserts. He was a loyal and proud supporter of Jennings Bulldog football.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Denise Weaver Hebert of Gary, Ind., Susan Montez Dial of Paragould, Ark., Steven Wood Bunnell (Amy) of Florida, Howard Wood (Bessann) of Westlake, La., and Carlton J. Wood Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Knapp Winegeart of Moss Bluff, La., Mary Sue Hughes of Greensburg, Ind., Donald Wood (Ella) of Ragley, La.; stepson, Michael Cormier of Jennings, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Carl E. Wood Sr.; son, Anthony J. Wood Guillory; stepson, Dwayne Cormier; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
