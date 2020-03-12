|
|
Carl James Fontenot, 68, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home.
Mr. Fontenot was born in Lake Charles, La., on Dec. 31, 1951, to Louella and Ira Fontenot. He will be remembered as an easy-going person, who enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He was proud of his Cajun heritage, and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. You could often find him sitting on his back porch, listening to music or doing yard work.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a 1969 graduate of Landry High School, and he attended McNeese State University. He worked at Firestone for 6 ½ years, then as an Operator at Citgo. He retired in 2014 after 40 years of service.
Those left to cherish his memory include, Ms. Brenda; his son, Jeffery "J.T." Fontenot (Ashley) of Moss Bluff; his daughter, Rikki Monticello (Joel) of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, A. J. and Sadie Monticello, Reed Louella, Logan and Elliot Fontenot ; two brothers, Donald Fontenot (Cheryl) and Paul Fontenot, both of Lake Charles; and one sister, Sandy Rowe (Harold) of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020