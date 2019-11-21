|
|
Carl Riess Bordelon, 70, of Lake Charles, passed away at 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Bordelon was born on July 11, 1949, in Cottonport, La., and lived most of his life in Calcasieu Parish where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. He retired from Citgo as an operator after more than 25 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and loved cars. Mr. Bordelon enjoyed spending time with his family and he adored his beloved granddaughter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Patrick Bordelon (Cathryn); granddaughter, Albion Bordelon; and his mother, Rose Bordelon, all of Lake Charles; siblings, Bruce Bordelon (Kathie) of Lake Charles, Gerald Bordelon (Paula) of Lafayette, and Christopher Bordelon (Theresa) of Houston, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cilton Reiss Bordelon.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Marcus Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be held privately on Saturday in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. A visitation will begin on Friday in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Nov. 21, 2019