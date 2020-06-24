Carl T. Grimmett
Carl T. Grimmett, 95, passed away Sunday, June 21, in a local care facility.
He was a native of McNeil, Ark., he moved to Port Barre, La., where he grew up. He spent his adult life in Lake Charles. He joined the Army Air Corps. in April 23, 1943. While serving in the World War II he was in the European Theater. Carl retired from Gulf States Utilities after 38 years of service.
Survivors include two sons, Larry E. Grimmett and wife Charlene of Sulphur, La., Carl R. Grimmett and wife Elissa of Bridge City, Texas; son-in-law, Roger Landry of Lake Charles, La.; five grandchildren, Zachary Landry, Dallas Grimmett, Ben Grimmett, Luke Grimmett and Emily Grimmett; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Colyn, Weston, Wyatt Landry and Aidan Grimmett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ethyl Lee Grimmett; daughter, Faye Landry; parents, Cecil and Johnnie Grimmett; three brothers, Wallace Grimmett, Floyd Grimmett and James (Jimmy) Grimmett; two grandchildren, Thomas Joseph Landry and Trena Lee Grimmett.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 25, at 8 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Graveside service and burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, La., at 3 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUN
24
Rosary
06:30 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUN
25
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
